Onic PH takes the stage ahead of their match versus Omega Esports. Paraded by rookies, Onic PH now hold the top seed in MPL Season 10 with a win against Omega. MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Onic Philippines rises to the top seed of Season 10 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after a thrilling 2-1 win over Omega Esports on Saturday at the ICITE Building in Quezon City.

After being down big in the early frames of Game 1, Omega bounced back with Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas pouncing on Onic with his aggressiveness during the final moments of the game.

Kelra earned the MVP nod with a 3/1/6 kill-death-assist record.

Onic PH put up a commanding lead in Game 2 to redeem themselves.

With Onic set for the death march, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo piled on to Omega's woes with a triple kill to seal the equalizer.

Sensui earned the MVP nod with his Karina in Game 2, behind a 12/3/1 KDA record.

With Omega struggling to find answers to Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales and Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez's crowd control abilities, the rookie laden group eventually secured the top seed for themselves in a 14 minute matchup.

Onic now has the solo top seed with a 5-1 win-loss record, Omega slides to second place with a 4-2 record.

Super Frince, who played a vital role in disrupting Omega's formations from the get-go, earned the MVP honors in Game 3 behind a 2/0/8 KDA.

Both teams will see action again next week, as Onic will face TNC and Omega will face Bren Esports.