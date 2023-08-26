Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Coach Oliver Almadro will be pursuing a different path in volleyball as he has been appointed by the Petro Gazz Angels as their new head of volleyball operations.

On Thursday, the multi-titled coach was announced as taking a new role in the team, after assuming the helm for the Angels at the start of the year.

This also means that the former PVL champions will be parading a new head coach once the third conference begins in October.

Almadro steered Petro Gazz to a silver finish in his first conference with the team early this year. They lost to eventual champions Creamline Cool Smashers in the finals of the All-Filipino tilt.

In the midseason conference, the Angels settled for ninth place after missing the cut in the semifinals of the Invitational contest.

Before transferring to Petro Gazz, Almadro was coaching the Ateneo Blue Eagles, guiding them to the Season 81 championship run. The team, however, slid down in the succeeding seasons with the last one, ending as 6th placers.

In PVL, he first took the coaching job for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in 2019 before stepping down in 2022.

Early this month, Almadro was also named as the new head coach of the Colegio de San Juan de Letran.