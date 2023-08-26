FIBA: Georgia turns back Cape Verde for opening win

Georgia in action in the FIBA Basketball World Cup against Cape Verde. FIBA

Georgia banked on a huge first half to overwhelm Cape Verde, 85-60, in its first game in Group F of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Saturday at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Georgia built a 48-22 advantage and led by as much as 35 points before cruising to victory. They shot 47% from the field, and limited Cape Verde to just 30% shooting in the one-sided contest.

Tornike Shengelia led Georgia with 16 points and seven boards in just 25 minutes, while Goga Bitadze added a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Kenneti Mendes (11 points) and Keven Gomes (10) were the bright spots for Cape Verde, who forced Georgia into 22 turnovers but scored just 10 points off of them.