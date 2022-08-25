AVC Cup: Japan completes sweep of Pool B

Japan has yet to drop a set in the AVC Cup for Women. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Japan overwhelmed Australia, 25-4, 25-11, 25-15, to complete a three-match sweep of Pool B in the group phase of the AVC Cup for Women, Thursday at the Philsports Arena.

Yuki Nishikawa powered Japan to the comfortable win after scoring 18 points, including three service aces and two kill blocks.

"We had a little time to prepare for this competition with this team. But we did pretty great and I'm so happy for it," said Nishikawa through an interpreter.

Despite her 16-point outing which included six service aces, Mizuki Tanaka downplayed her performance in the Pool B finale.

"Today wasn't my best but we were able to win this game. That was really great," said Tanaka, through an interpreter.

Japan has yet to drop a set in the competition. They will play the fourth-seeded team in Pool A in the quarterfinals, which starts on Saturday.

Aside from Nishikawa and Tanaka, Miyu Nakagawa and Hawi Okumu, the daughter of former University of the Philippines coach Godfrey, also played a huge role in the Japanese dominant first set showing.

Khiani Garton-Dodd topscored for the Volleyroos with seven points while Tessa Browne chipped in three points.

Australia went winless in Pool B, which went down to four teams following Kazakhstan's late withdrawal. The Volleyroos will play the top-ranked squad in Pool A in the quarters also on Saturday.

