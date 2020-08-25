Football: United City FC unveil new home and away kits

MANILA, Philippines -- United City FC has teamed up with Monte' Athletics for its home and away kits, ahead of its campaign in the Philippines Football League (PFL) as well as the resumption of the AFC Cup next month.

"I'm very happy to announce that Monte' Athletics will be the official kit supplier of UCFC for the 2020 season," said club co-founder Eric Gottschalk.

"We chose them as we want to stay true to our mission of supporting football in the Philippines; and this should also include its stakeholders, the local community," he added. "We were right away convinced of the premium quality of the high-performance range of the Monte' products, so it was an easy decision to partner with them for our inaugural season."

United City FC launches Monté Home & Away kits ahead of its PFL & AFC Cup campaign.

“We stay true to our mission to support the local community by endorsing a local brand⁰ - Gottschalk

- https://t.co/igJYT2bio9 pic.twitter.com/X3HjRRgw3U — UnitedCityFootballClub (@UnitedCityFoot1) August 25, 2020

Monte' Athletics will also offer the club's merchandise, from replica jerseys to branded face masks, via its online store on Lazada.

United City FC's kit was jointly designed by the brand as well as the players, and will carry a logo that was part of a public design competition voted on by fans.

"It all goes back to the fans and the community," said Gottschalk. "Without them, we are nothing."

"This is only the beginning," he guaranteed. "Everyone will have a lot to be excited about this season."

The official UCFC home and away replica jerseys will be available at the Monte' Athletics online store from September 1 onwards. The club will also announce additional retail and online partners in the Philippines.

