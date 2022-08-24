Marinero's Juan Gomez de Liano named PBA D-League MVP

Marinerong Pilipino guard Juan Gomez de Liano. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Marinerong Pilipino guard Juan Gomez de Liano was recognized for his outstanding individual campaign in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Wednesday.

The former University of the Philippines (UP) star earned Most Valuable Player honors in the tournament, after averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Skippers.

Gomez de Liano led the league in scoring and assists, and steered Marinerong Pilipino to the finals of the Aspirants' Cup. They currently have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 championship series against EcoOil-La Salle.

As of posting, Gomez de Liano and the Skippers are gunning for a sweep of the series in Game 2 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The explosive guard is the second Marinerong Pilipino player to win the league's top individual honor since Eloy Poligrates earned MVP honors in the 2019 Foundation Cup.

He won the trophy over the La Salle pair of Michael Phillips and CJ Austria, Adalem Construction-St. Clare's Johnsherick Estrada and John Rojas, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian's Romel Calahat and James Una, and teammate Jollo Go.

