NBA: Utah's Mitchell, Denver's Murray make history together

Utah's Donovan Mitchell and Denver's Jamal Murray etched their name in the NBA history books after their thrilling duel in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Mitchell finished with 51 points, including a key triple with under a minute to go that helped Utah hold on for the 129-127 win. He also had seven assists, and four rebounds.

Murray, meanwhile, drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to finish the game with 50 points, along with 11 rebounds and even assists.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this marks the first time that opposing players have scored 50-plus points in a game in the postseason.

Aside from this, Mitchell also became only the third player in NBA history to score 50 or more points twice in a single playoff series, joining Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.

The Jazz lead the series, 3-1, having won three straight games after dropping Game 1 in overtime. Mitchell scored 57 points in a losing effort in that contest.

