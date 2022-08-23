AVC Cup: Vietnam sweeps Iran for 2nd straight win

MANILA -- Vietnam grabbed solo second in Pool A of the AVC Cup for Women with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-11 romp of Iran on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

Tran Thi Thanh Thuy scored 7 points in each set to finish with 21 points, while Nguyen Thi Trinh added 9 points for the Vietnamese.

Continuing its rise from last Sunday's five-set loss to five-time winners China, Vietnam needed only an hour and 22 minutes to move up to 2-1 in Pool A.

The Iranians, meanwhile, dropped to 1-1 for third place in the group.

Mahsa Kadkhoda finished with 10 kills, while Maedeh Borhani Esfahani contributed 6 points for Iran, which failed to follow up Monday night's straight-set win over South Korea.

The Vietnamese will wrap up their Pool A assignments against the winless Koreans at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

On the same day, Iran will play the Philippines at 7 p.m.

