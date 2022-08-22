AVC Cup: Thailand nabs first win at Australia's expense

Thailand swept Australia for their first win of the AVC Cup for Women. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Thailand barged into the win column of the 2022 AVC Cup for Women after a 25-9, 27-25, 25-13 sweep of Australia on Monday afternoon at the Philsports Arena.

Thailand recovered from an opening day loss to Japan to improve to 1-1 in Pool B.

Pimpichaya Kokram nearly matched the Volleyroos' offensive output in the opening set, scoring eight of her 16 points to power the Thais to victory.

"We don't know about the Australian game. We don't know about them, about the spikers," said setter Pornpun Guedpard, who had an important team meeting after last Sunday's straight set loss to the Japanese.

"We had to talk about how to play the system of the Thailand team first. Thai first everything today, that's why we win."

Watchareeya Nuanjam scored nine points, while Chatchu-on Moksri also had nine, including two service aces, for Thailand.

Australia got 11 points from Caitlin Tippin. This is the first international competition for the Volleyroos in nearly three years and the team features only three holdovers from their previous tournament.

"We got 11 new girls. It's a big learning tournament for us, getting used to each other. We are so happy to be out getting together. It's really exciting for us. It's awesome to be in the Philippines," said Australia captain Lean Kelly.

After taking a Tuesday off, the Thais will play Chinese-Taipei at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Volleyroos will go up against the Taiwanese at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

