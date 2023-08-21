FIBA: Gilas training intensifies as World Cup nears

(L-R) Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, Dwight Ramos of Gilas Pilipinas Basketball team speak during a meet and greet event with fans at the The Courtyard, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on August 12, 2023. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

MANILA — There are only less than four days to go before the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but Gilas Pilipinas has no intentions of hitting the breaks when it comes to their practices.

“Hindi na, tuloy-tuloy na kami, tatlong araw na lang e,” said head coach Chot Reyes when asked if they have plans to take a break before the games start.

The Filipino hoopers will have finished three tune-up games by the time they open their campaign against the Dominican Republic, and as of present, they have split their assignments after they defeated Ivory Coast before running out of steam against Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro.

Led by Karl Anthony-Towns, who was described by Reyes as a ‘legitimate NBA All-Star first team player’, the Dominican Republic will be looking to spoil the debut of Gilas in their matchup on August 25th at the Philippine Arena.

Next up for them is a match against Angola on the 27th at the Araneta Coliseum, just before wrapping up their group stage assignments against Italy on the 29th at the same Quezon City venue.

The Philippines will be looking to win at least two games in their pool assignments as they hope to come out as the best Asian team in the World Cup for them to clinch a ticket at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

But for now, Gilas will be focusing on their last pre-World Cup tune-up against Mexico right before finalizing the 12 players who will don the National colors.