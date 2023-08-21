Enderun Colleges celebrate a point against San Sebastian. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Enderun Colleges squandered leads in the first two sets but had enough in the tank to overcome San Sebastian College-Recoletos in five sets, Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Titans completed a 21-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-12 reverse sweep in the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge, with Erika Deloria scoring 17 points.

"Nakita namin na kaya naman nila kasi first two sets leading na kami, hinabol lang nila," said Enderun head coach Dong Dela Cruz. "Sabi ko lang sa kanila, ipakita niyo lang kung sino kayo."

Althea Botor sizzled on the left wing and fired a game-high 21 points while Zen Peronilo added 12 markers for the Lady Titans, who bounced back from a shutout loss to the UE Lady Warriors last Wednesday.

Tina Marasigan came away with 19 attack points while Kat Santos finished with 18 points, including two aces, for the Lady Stags, who fell to 0-2.

In the other women's match, Mapua University also upended Lyceum of the Philippines University in five, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11, to tie the Lady Titans while dealing the Lady Pirates their second straight loss.