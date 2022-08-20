PBA: San Miguel, TNT begin title joust

All is set for the PBA Philippine Cup title clash between defending champion Talk 'N Text and fellow powerhouse squad San Miguel Beer.

Game 1 takes place on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Chot Reyes and Leo Austria expect a dog fight between the two squads as they gun for the initial lead in the best-of-7 series.

The Beermen's core group will be made up of 6-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, Moala Tautuaa, Vic Manuel, Jericho Cruz and Rodney Brondial.

The Texters, on the other hand, have Mikey Williams, Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, Kelly Williams, Troy Rosario and Gab Banal.

"It's 50/50," TNT coach Reyes said. "The important thing for us is to stay patient and understand how difficult this series is going to be. We know how strong the other team is and we just need to be prepared."

Austria agreed.

"Both teams are really competitive and are really preparing very hard for this series. We'll see what happens," he said.

