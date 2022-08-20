Cameron Oliver, who was given a 10-day contract playing for the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks last year where he made quite an impact, will be the import seeing action for reigning Philippine Cup champion TNT Tropang Giga.

Head coach Chot Reyes confirmed the news to ABS-CBN News.

Oliver is listed as 6-foot-8.

During his brief stay with the Rockets, he averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while seeing action in four games.

Oliver also had a 10-day appearance with the Atlanta Hawks last season where he played two games and averaged 11.5 points and three rebounds.

Outside of scoring, Oliver is also a solid rebounder, leading the National Basketball League Australia in rebounding.

In the 2019-2020 season while playing for the CQUniversity Taipans, he averaged 17.4 and 9.11 rebounds per game. The next season, he posted averages of 17.33 points and 10 rebounds per game.

The well-built 26-year old player also saw action in the Spanish League last February, and for Unicaja Malaga where he posted averages of 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

In the Puerto Rican League, Oliver came away with averages of 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds.