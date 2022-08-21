Jordan Clarkson courtside for Game 1 of PH Cup Finals

Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson watches Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA - Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson took the time to watch Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Clarkson arrived in Manila on Friday night to join the Philippine national team for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The Utah Jazz guard has been training with Gilas Pilipinas for two days now, but found the time to watch the opener of the best-of-seven series between San Miguel Beer and the TNT Tropang GIGA at the Big Dome.

Calling the shots for TNT is Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

He was given a big ovation by the crowd at Araneta, having arrived midway through the second quarter shortly after TNT team owner Manny V. Pangilinan.

Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas are set to leave on Monday for Beirut. They play Lebanon in the fourth window of the qualifiers on August 25, before returning to Manila as they host Saudi Arabia on August 29.