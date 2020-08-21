UAAP: CJ Cansino joins stacked Fighting Maroons squad

CJ Cansino will be taking his talents to University of the Philippines, and the Fighting Maroons have added yet another big-time weapon to their already overflowing arsenal.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-2 swingman decided to move on from University of Santo Tomas, his alma mater of the past five years, due to personal reasons.

The rejuvenated UP program wasted no time getting in touch, with team management getting on a video call with Cansino and his parents just hours after news broke.

There, the family deeply rooted in Valenzuela was said to have been blown away by UP's pitch.

UP painted a picture of Cansino alongside the likes of Gerry Abadiano, Joel Cagulangan, Malick Diouf, and Carl Tamayo once he becomes eligible in Season 84.

There is also the possibility that Gomez de Liano brothers Javi and Juan will be making a return to the Maroon and Green by then.

That was too much to say no to and the 20-year-old will now join that ultra-talented lineup, serving his residency for the next year.

Cansino was a homegrown product of UST, first standing as a key cog in the Tiger Cubs' return to relevance before staking claim to the juniors MVP in his last year in high school.

The do-it-all guard wasted no time committing to the Growling Tigers and made an immediate impact as a candidate for rookie of the year, which ultimately went to Ateneo de Manila University's Ange Kouame.

Last year, Cansino put up per game counts of 5.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists all while standing as team captain in their storybook run to the Finals.

