Gilas to end pre-World Cup friendlies against Mexico

Gilas Pilipinas with the national team of Ivory Coast after a tune-up game on Friday night. Photo courtesy of the SBP.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas will be facing Mexico to finish their set of tune-up games ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

They will be locking horns against the World no. 31 Mexico on Monday, 8:00 PM, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Mexico, who also competed at the 2014 World Cup in Spain, will be banking on their explosive playmakers and deadly shooting capabilities that even led to a couple of stunning upsets over the United States in the last two years.

They will be spearheaded by Paul Stoll, Pako Cruz, Orlando Mendez, and Gabriel Giron who are their main offensive cogs, while Daniel Amigo and Joshua Ibarra will man the middle.

Only a day after their friendly game against Montenegro, Gilas will be using the contest to integrate Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, and Scottie Thompson more into their system after the squad finished with 18 turnovers from their last game.

“First game with Jordan Clarkson. They need the time to fix everything, to make the chemistry,” said former Philippines head coach and now Serbia mentor Rajko Toroman, who attended the Ivory Coast tuneup.

“But, you know Clarkson can do a lot, you can see that he dominated the play here. Just need to make the chemistry between all the players.”

The former Barako Bull consultant also declared that this set of players from the National team is the strongest that he has seen.

“They have size, everything, even the guys who have international exposure like Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos,” he said. “I think that’s the strongest team in the history of Philippine basketball.”

On the flip side, the Filipino hoopers will have some semblance of similarities during their game against Montenegro as they are headed by Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic.

The 6-foot-9 former Orlando Magic center is also big who has an array of offensive repertoire, much like Karl Anthony-Towns who will be leading the Dominican Republic during their first game at the Philippine Arena on the 25th.