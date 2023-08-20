FIBA: Jordan Clarkson, ANTA reach World Cup shoe deal

Gilas Pilipinas star Jordan Clarkson with ANTA Group Philippines Marketing Manager Mikko Abello, General Manager JP Paglinawan and Sports Marketing Associate Mais Cruz. Handout photo.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas ace Jordan Clarkson will be rocking ANTA footwear for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The 6-foot-5 former NBA Sixth Man of the Year formally reached an agreement with ANTA to use their sneakers for all his games at the World Cup.

Clarkson and ANTA formalized the deal on Saturday at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, and aside from him, ANTA Group Philippines General Manager JP Paglinawan and ANTA Group Philippines Marketing Manager Mikko Abello were in attendance at the signing.

Both Anta officials expressed that having Clarkson on board will surely elevate the brand especially with the spotlight that the former LA Lakers guard and the team will have on them.

“The FIBA World Cup is arguably one of the top basketball tournaments in the world. To have one of the top players in the world showcase ANTA at the highest level of competition reinforces our confidence that our brand produces the best basketball product in the market right now,” said Paglinawan

“We are overjoyed to have Jordan choose to wear ANTA in international basketball’s biggest stage especially with the Philippines hosting the quadrennial tournament. It’s an exciting time for the brand this year and having Jordan be a part of it only makes it even more special,” added Abello.

ANTA currently has NBA champions Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving among their endorsers, and as for Clarkson, a longer-term agreement that will potentially cover the upcoming NBA season is still currently in development.