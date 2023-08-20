Eric Cray misses out on 400m hurdles semis in Worlds

Eric Cray takes gold in the men’s 400 meter hurdles, his sixt SEA Games gold medal in the category, at the Morodok Techno National Stadium in Cambodia on May 11, 2023. POC/PSC Media/File.

MANILA — Filipino track star Eric Cray fell short of reaching the semifinals of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary on Sunday.

The 34-year-old clocked in at 50.27 seconds, good for seventh place, in Heat 2 of the games’ 400M hurdles. Only the top four among the nine contenders were qualified to advance to the tournament’s next round.

The eight-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, six of which came from 400m hurdles, was not able to finish below or at least 49.71 seconds which is his personal best at the Johnny Loaring Classic in Canada last June.

In addition, the 2016 Olympian failed to book a ticket to the 2024 Paris Games as he missed the 48.70-second requirement to qualify for the Olympics.

The four individuals who went on to the semifinals were Kyron McMaster, who finished at 48.47 seconds, Rasmus Magi at 48.58 seconds, Trevor Bassitt at 48.73 seconds and Wiseman Were Mukhobe at 49.10 seconds.

Still in line for the country at the tournament are Robyn Brown who will compete at the women’s 400m hurdles on August 22, and Olympian EJ Obiena who will compete at the pole vault event on August 23.

