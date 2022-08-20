Omega Esports ahead of their matchup against Echo Philippines. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA (UPDATED) - Omega Esports handed Echo Philippines their first loss, as they tried to flex their roster depth in their MPL Season 10 clash this Saturday at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Instead of their main five lineup, Echo fielded in Jankurt Russel "KurTzy" Matira, Justine "Zadia" Palma, former Omega player Jhonville "Outplayed Villar, Frediemar "3Mar" Serafico and returning player Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz.

After outdrafting Omega in Game 1, Echo Philippines cruised through their opponents, with 3Mar earning the MVP nod behind a 3/0/2 KDA with his Uranus.

"Kami, iniisip namin kung ano yung plano ng Echo. Alam namin na hindi 'yung main five nila yung maglalaro kasi alam namin yung laro nila. Kaya siguro 'yung second team nila 'yung nilabas," Omega's technical coach Jomie "P4kbet" Abalos told reporters after the match.

"Di lang namin in-expect 'yung heroes nila. Matagal na noong huli namin silang nakalaban eh," he added.

Echo looked poised to reverse Omega's advantage in the 22nd minute mark as they countered a lord take and put out a three-man takedown.

With the Orcas for a death march. Renz "Renzio" Cadia managed to hold the fort for Omega, and 3Mar was left doing a wild goose chase back to Echo's base as a minion wave slowly chipped away its health.

3Mar managed to get back and take down Renzio, but an "Immortality" pop bought Omega time to equalize the series.

Omega captain Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic earned the MVP honors with his Faramis behind a 4/3/10 KDA.

After applying pressure to Outplayed, Omega eventually snowballed in Game 3 to secure the reverse-sweep.

Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui earned the MVP honors in Game 3, with a flawless 6 kill and 7 assist record.

Omega will face a struggling TNC Pro Team squad on Sunday at 8 p.m.