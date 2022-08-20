Coach Vrendon "Vren" Lin. Courtesy: Coach Vren's Facebook Page

MANILA - Coach Vrendon "Vren" Lin will now call the shots for Indonesia's Bigetron Alpha, the team announced Friday night.

MPL Indonesia later on confirmed that he will be the team's head tactician in a separate post.

Vren, who led TNC to its best finish at 3rd place in MPL Philippines, will join former Onic PH player Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio in the Indonesian squad.

Bigetron currently sits in 6th place of the MPL Indonesia standings.

Vren - then called "Coach V" started his coaching career in TNC in Season 9.

However, he was sidelined for most of the season after being diagnosed with Potts disease, or rare tuberculosis in the spine, but was helping the team remotely from his hospital bed.

After entering the playoffs of MPL Philippines, the squad said they dedicated the season to their coach.

Vren at the time had already been able to join them onsite, but remained in a wheelchair.

"Noong nalaman nami nang naging kalagayan niya talagang nag-pray din talaga kami tapos parang ginagawa namin sa practices ano na sa kaniya, para sa kaniya na rin," coach Jemson "Scholar" Glean Ignacio said in an interview last April 29.

TNC Pro Team announced Vren's departure from the squad last May 18.