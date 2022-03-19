TNC Pro Team ahead of their match against Blacklist International. TNC topped the MPL Season 9 leaderboards on Saturday after a 2-1 win against the defending champions, whose playoff campaign is at limbo. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - TNC Pro Team are atop the leaderboards in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League with 18 points to their name, overtaking Echo PH in the standings as of week 5.

From the get-go, they dedicated their season to head coach Vrendon Lin, who is currently recuperating the hospital after being diagnosed with Potts disease, or rare tuberculosis in the spine, pre-season.

Lin has been absent during onsite games. But the head coach still manages to help whenever he can, EXP laner Jomearie "Escalera" Delos Santos said after their win against Blacklist International. He cited as an example the Diggie-Odette strategy they employed during their loss in Game 1 against Blacklist on Saturday.

"Siya po yung gumawa, hindi naexecute nang maayos. Siguro, tatahiin pa namin ang lineup na 'yon. Lilinisin lang yon," Escalera said after their 2-1 win against Blacklist.

As of posting, "Coach V" was still in the hospital and unable to walk, but the doctor said he can still recover, according to Escalera.

They may be at the top of the league at the moment but Escalera said their mission is far from over.

"Ano po eh. kung tutuusin number 1 na po kami sa standing pa lang 'yon. Sobrang haba pa po ang liga. 'Di pa tapos ang misyon namin, parang 'di po kami kumakampante," Escalera said.

Those who may want to extend assistance may reach out to TNC Pro Team's Facebook page or through Coach V's personal fanpage on the social media site.