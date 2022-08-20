LOOK: Clarkson, Sotto join Gilas practice

From Jordan Clarkson's Instagram account

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and Adelaide's Kai Sotto donned their Gilas jerseys on Saturday when they joined the national pool training for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The two recently arrived in Manila to beef up Gilas Pilipinas' lineup heading to the fourth window of the qualifiers.

The team has been practicing under head coach Chot Reyes at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City ahead of their games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Gilas is scheduled to fly to Beirut and battle Lebanon on Aug. 25 before returning home to host Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

In attendance from the national pool are the Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy, Dwight Ramos, Bobby Ray Parks, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, Kevin Alas, and Francis Lopez.

