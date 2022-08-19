Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson. Photo by Raoul Esperas

(UPDATED) NBA star Jordan Clarkson arrived in the Philippine on Friday ahead of Gilas Pilipinas' participation in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

He arrived on board PAL flight PR 113 from Los Angeles at 6:30 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

The Fil-American Utah Jazz star is set to join Gilas Pilipinas along with Kai Sotto, who also arrived in Manila the day before.

Clarkson, who played for Gilas in the 2018 Asian Games, will step in as a naturalized player for the Philippine squad.

He is expected to join the national pool training in Pasig City on Saturday.

Gilas is slated to go up against Lebanon on Aug. 25. This will be followed by a match against Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29. - with a report from Raoul Esperas

