

Michael Christian Martinez will not be competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

This after the Philippine Skating Union (PHSU) announced that Sofia Frank and Edrian Celestino will be the country's representatives to the Nebelhorn Trophy on September 22-25.

Only one skater per gender is allowed per country in the Nebelhorn Trophy, which is the final Olympic qualifying event to be held in Germany.

Martinez, the first Southeast Asian figure skater to compete in the Winter Olympics, reportedly had to sit out due to injury.

He represented the Philippines in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Martinez, who took a hiatus from figure skating after the 2018 Winter Olympics, recently set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $50,000 to support his qualifying campaign for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

