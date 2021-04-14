PSC monitoring Michael Martinez situation after fundraising call

Philippines' Michael Christian Martinez reacts after competing in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 16, 2018. File photo. Aris Messinis, AFP.

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Ramon Fernandez is waiting for feedback from the country's skating federation after the fundraising effort of former Winter Olympian Michael Christian Martinez went viral over the weekend.

Martinez and his team have set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $50,000 to support his qualifying campaign for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. The figure skater previously competed in the Sochi and Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Speaking at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, Fernandez admitted that skating is not one of the sports under his watch as a PSC commissioner, but he nonetheless reached out to the national federation.

"I also read that post of (Martinez)," said Fernandez, also the chef-de-mission to the 2021 Southeast Asian Games. "So I'm asking, I'm trying to get in touch, kaibigan din naman natin 'yung skating union."

"I'm getting feedback with regards to the said athlete, si Martinez, in the coming days," he added.

So far, Martinez has raised a total of $4,345 from 120 donors.

Martinez took a hiatus from figure skating after the 2018 Winter Olympics and missed out on the 2019 SEA Games. He declared himself "officially back on ice" recently, and is planning to compete in the Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany this September.

In an interview with Quinito Henson of the Philippine Star, Martinez said he was about "70 to 75%" leading into the competition that serves as an Olympic qualifier.

"I'm getting this right hip problem but I think it's just my body trying to adjust with all the training and jumps," Martinez told Henson.

"Figure skating is a physically, emotionally and mentally demanding sport. It needs a high level of discipline and focus to keep going. My whole body is always in pain but hearing good feedback from my coaches and getting good results from my training, it gives me confidence and I get more motivated," he also said.

Fernandez did say that national athletes who are in need of funds for their training and international competitions should first approach their national sports association, in Martinez's case the Philippine Skating Union.

"As far as the PSC is concerned, we would suggest, na ang mga atleta na ganyan kailangan they have to go through their NSAs before they come to the PSC, because 'yun naman ang mandate din naman namin," he said.

"There are exceptions, of course, but it should be, assistance should be, dadaan sa NSAs ang hinihingi nilang assistance."

