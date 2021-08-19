Paralympians hope to match output from Rio 2016

Swimmer Ernie Gawilan won 3 gold medals in the 2018 Asian Para Games. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC via AFP/file

MANILA, Philippines -- The country's para athletes will leave for Tokyo on Sunday, with the goal of at least matching the Philippines' one-bronze output from the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

Six Filipinos have qualified for the Tokyo Para Games: Janette Aceveda and Jerrold Mangliwan (para athletics), Gary Bejino and Ernie Gawilan (para swimming), Allain Ganapin (para taekwondo), and Achelle Guion (para powerlifting).

Leading the delegation is UP College of Human Kinetics dean Prof. Francis Carlos Diaz, who is the chef de mission to the Para Games.

In a send-off on Thursday organized by Citi Philippines, Diaz assured that the Paralympians are ready.

"We are not adding any kind of pressure on them," Diaz said. "But let me tell you that all of them have the proper mindset going to the Tokyo Para Games. Each one of them is really committed to giving their more than 100%, just to bring home those precious medals."

The Paralympians said they are fueled by the historic campaign of the Philippine Olympians, who brought home a record four medals from the recent Tokyo Games -- including the country's first-ever Olympic gold courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Michael Barredo, president of the Philippine Paralympic Committee, admits that the Olympians are "a hard act to follow" but he is confident the Paralympians will give it their best shot.

"Our athletes are very eager to participate," said Barredo. "At least for me, they are already winners. The mere fact they made it to the Paralympic Games is a win in itself."

Diaz said the goal for them is to match the Philippines' output in Rio 2016, when Josephine Medina won a bronze in para table tennis.

"I can't commit na we will win x number of golds and silvers, but it's very clear we want to achieve, at the very least, winning one bronze medal like we did in Rio," said Diaz. "If not, even improve on that."

"Kung kanino man manggaling ang medal na ito, all six athletes have equal opportunity of winning those coveted medals," he added.

The Paralympians said they are ready to compete and again make the Philippines proud on the biggest stage.

"Proud po ako na itaas ang bandila," said Mangliwan, a Team Citi athlete who is competing in his second Paralympics and will be the country's flag-bearer in the opening ceremonies.

"Pupunta po kami sa Tokyo as ambassadors sa milyon-milyong Pilipino, at ipapakita namin ang kakayanan natin sa buong mundo," he vowed.

Joining the team in Tokyo are Barredo, Philippine Sports Commissioner Arnold Agustin, and PPC secretary general Walter Francis Torres. The Philippine delegation staying at the Olympic village will also include five coaches, two medical staffers and two administrative staff.

The Paralympics will open on August 24 in Tokyo.