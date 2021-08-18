Inspired para athletes all set for Tokyo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines' six para athletes are drawing inspiration from the country's successful campaign in the Tokyo Olympics, as they make the final preparations for the Paralympic Games.

The Paralympics will open in Tokyo on August 24, and will close on September 25.

"Inspired kami at na-lift up sa tagumpay na naganap sa Tokyo Olympics po, mas na-motivate po kami na galingan sa darating na World Paralympics," said swimmer Ernie Gawilan, a veteran of the Rio Para Games, during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"Tuwang-tuwa po ako sa nakuha po nating medal sa Tokyo Olympics, sa sobrang success po nila doon," added taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, who will make his Para Games debut in Tokyo.

"Sobra kaming ganado sa ensayo at iniisijp na nandoon na po kami sa Tokyo nagpe-perform," Ganapin said.

National team chef de mission Francis Diaz said all of the six athletes are all eager and prepared to play for flag and country in the meet that was also delayed by a year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The other campaigners are wheelchair racer Jerold Magliwan, who will be the flag-bearer during the opening ceremonies on Aug. 24, swimmer Gary Bejino, discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, and power lifter Achele Guion.

"Wholistically speaking, physically, mentally, psychologically and emotionally, reading-ready na po sila na lalahok sa Tokyo Paralympic Games," said Diaz.

For Gawilan, a gold medalist in the 2018 Asian Para Games, the goal is to make it to the finals of the men's 400-meter freestyle, while Ganapin wants to reach the finals of the men's 75kg weight class in his sport.

"Mga three heats po ang kailangan, para makating sa finals," said Gawilan, who will also be the country's flag-bearer during the closing ceremonies.

Diaz said they are hoping to duplicate if not surpass the bronze medals won by table tennis player Josephine Medina and power lifter Adeline Dumapong Ancheta in the 2016 Rio and 2000 Sydney editions of the event, respectively.

The 21-man Philippine delegation will be quarantined at the Conrad Hotel starting Thursday, and will start leaving for Tokyo on Sunday.

