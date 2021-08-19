Olympic medalists to receive incentives in Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines -- The country's four Olympic medalists will make a courtesy call to President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on Monday, where they will also officially receive their incentives following their triumph in the Tokyo Games.

Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivered the country's first-ever gold medal when she topped the women's 55kg class, while boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam brought home silvers. Another boxer, Eumir Marcial, grabbed a bronze.

It was the Philippines' best ever showing in nearly a century of competing in the Summer Games.

On Monday, the four medalists will receive their incentives based on Republic Act 10699 or the expanded sports incentives act, along with their coaches.

The law mandates a reward of P10 million for Olympic gold medalists, P5 million for Olympic silver medalists, and P2 million for Olympic bronze medalists.

The event is organized by the Office of the President, in coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission. PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez, and PSC commissioners Arnold Agustin, Ramon Fernandez, Celia Kiram, and Charles Maxey will be in attendance.

Also invited are: Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, POC secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation chairperson Andrea Domingo, and Mariano "Nonong" Araneta, the chef de mission of Team Philippines to Tokyo.

With consideration of the prevailing quarantine limitations, the event will be limited to invitees.