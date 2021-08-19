Hidilyn Diaz arrives for the Thanksgiving Mass for Olympians in Tagaytay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz was thrilled to learn that the Department of Education (DepEd) has heard the calls for the inclusion of weightlifting in the Palarong Pambansa.

Diaz, who won the country's first ever gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, has long advocated for weightlifting to be a part of the Palarong Pambansa program, as it will help in the development of the sport and in ensuring that more lifters will follow her footsteps.

Monico Puentevella, president of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), said on Tuesday that he has already made a proposal for DepEd, explaining why weightlifting would be an excellent addition to the multi-sport event.

"Now that we have won a gold, I would like to reiterate my appeal, 'yung appeal ko kay (Education) Secretary (Leonor) Briones," Puentevella said on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Sabi ko, pagbalik ng Palaro, isama niyo na ang weightlifting," he said. "Sana, kung gusto natin lumaki lalo ang weightlifting, (na) pangarap namin ni Hidilyn."

That same day, DepEd Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo said that the Palarong Pambansa Secretariat and the SWP are already in discussions regarding the matter.

"There was a proposal made by the SWP during the preparations for 2020 Palarong Pambansa to be included as a demo sport during the event. Inabutan lang tayo ng COVID-19 pandemic," said Escobedo.

"But nag-uusap na ang Palarong Pambansa Secretariat at ang SWP for inclusion of weightlifting in Palarong Pambansa."

Diaz was delighted to hear of this development.

"Siyempre, sobrang saya," the weightlifter said on Wednesday, following the Thanksgiving Mass held for her and her fellow Olympic medalists in Tagaytay.

However, Diaz also stressed the need for a long-term program that will ensure the continued development of her beloved sport in the country.

"We have to think long-term. Paano natin ipo-program ito? Kasi syempre hindi lang pwede na ipapasok pero walang programa," she pointed out.

"We have to think long-term, 5 years, 10 years, na sana ma-sustain ito… maipasok talaga ang weightlifting sa Palarong Pambansa," she added. "Kasi kung walang programa, magko-collapse."

"So kailangan, may programa para continuous ang program for weightlifting sa Palarong Pambansa."

Diaz has also advocated for colleges and universities to include weightlifting in their athletic programs.

The three boxers who won medals in Tokyo -- Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam -- have also echoed Diaz's appeal for their own sport.

Puentevella is also planning to write to the UAAP board to underscore Diaz's appeal.

