NBA: Blazers buck LeBron’s triple-double to upset top-seed Lakers

LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers plays defense against Damian Lillard (0) of the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on August 18, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at The Field House. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Damian Lillard was in his usual element while CJ McCollum provided key baskets in the fourth quarter as the Portland Trail Blazers upset the No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers, 100-93, in Game 1 of their first-round series on Tuesday (US time).

Lillard scored a game-high 34 points, while McCollum contributed with 21 points and five rebounds to take a 1-0 advantage over the Lakers in the best-of-seven series.

LeBron James tallied a triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists but were put into waste as Blazers held on in the tight match-up. Anthony Davis topscored for the Lakers with 28 markers.

Down by six midway of the final period, McCollum knocked down a trey to spark an 8-0 run from Blazers capped by his jumper to retake the lead, 89-87, 5:08 left to play.

Danny Green tied the game at 89 but Lillard answered back with a three-point shot to take a 92-89 advantage, forcing the Lakers to call a timeout.

Carmelo Anthony then buried a three of his own for 95-89 lead at the 2:33 mark. Lakers threatened to come back after a basket from Davis made it 93-95, but Gary Trent Jr. scored a crucial three to push the lead to 98-93.

McCollum scored off a stepback jumper at the start of the third period to give Blazers a little breather in the second half, 62-56. But the Lakers kept a slim distance after basket from Davis at the 6:02 mark, 65-68.

Trent further extended Blazers' advantage with a reverse layup with over a minute left in the third, 76-69, before James closed the gap heading to the final quarter, 75-78.

The Lakers started the match flatfooted as they trailed behind by as much as 15 points midway of the first quarter, 17-33, after Jusuf Nurkic’s basket. But they rallied back at the start of the second period with a 13-1 salvo capped by a dunk of Dwight Howard off a James assist to make it 38-40.

Davis' jumpshot in the last two-minute mark of the first half gave his team the upper hand, 54-52. But the Blazers quickly responded and regained the lead just before the halftime break, 57-56.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.