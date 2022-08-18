Coach Nenad Vucinic resigns from Gilas, Meralco posts

Nenad Vucinic has stepped down from his posts in the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas and the Meralco Bolts.
Meralco's loss to San Miguel in Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday night marked his last participation for the team.
A source informed ABS-CBN News that Vucinic had been contemplating resignation since the start of the month. He served as an assistant coach in Gilas and was a consultant for the Bolts in the PBA.
The 57-year-old tactician called the shots for the Philippines in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers as well as a pair of friendlies against South Korea.
Vucinic was initially tapped as a consultant for the national team by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas before stepping up to coach the squad for a brief period.
Vucinic previously coached the New Zealand men's national basketball team.
RELATED VIDEO: