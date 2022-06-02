Nenad Vucinic to coach Gilas for FIBA window

New Zealand's head coach Nenad Vucinic gestures during the FIBA Basketball World Cup round of 16 match between New Zealand and Lithuania at the Palau Sant Jordi pavilion in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 07 September 2014. Alberto Estevez, EPA.

MANILA, Philippines -- Serbian coach Nenad Vucinic will be calling the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) deputy executive director Butch Antonio confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News.

"Nenad will coach the team just for this window," Antonio said.

Vucinic, 57, previously coached the New Zealand national team and has been part of the Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff since February.

Gilas is scheduled to play New Zealand at the EventFinda Stadium in Auckland on June 30, before hosting India at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 3.

The national team will be composed of collegiate standouts for the third window of qualifiers, along with Japan-based professionals Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Justine Baltazar.