Thirdy, Dwight lead Gilas pool for FIBA events in July

Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos will lead the Gilas Pilipinas pool for FIBA events in July. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Japan-based professionals Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Justine Baltazar will be among the veterans for the Gilas Pilipinas pool that will compete in FIBA events in July.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Deputy Executive Director Butch Antonio confirmed that the federation has called up 15 players to the pool, as they begin their preparation for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup 2022.

Four players from the Ateneo de Manila University were called up: SJ Belangel, Geo Chiu, Dave Ildefonso, and naturalized center Ange Kouame.

They are joined by the University of the Philippines pair of Carl Tamayo and James Spencer, the latter of whom was called up for the first time.

Returning to the Gilas pool is Far Eastern University's RJ Abarrientos, who competed for the national team in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers last year. Also back are William Navarro and Francis Lopez, both of whom played in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Other newcomers include Letran's Rhenz Abando, La Salle's Kevin Quiambao, and University of Santo Tomas' Sherwin Concepcion.

Gilas Pilipinas will compete in the World Cup qualifiers that will be held in Auckland on July 1 and 3, as well as the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 12-24.

National team coach Chot Reyes previously said that he intended to call up a group composed mostly of collegiate standouts, as the PBA All Filipino Conference will be in full swing by the time the FIBA competitions roll around.