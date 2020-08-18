NBA: Porzingis' ejection draws criticism from LeBron, Nowitzki

Fans and players alike were dismayed at the referees' decision to call a technical foul on Kristaps Porzingis during the third quarter of the Western Conference playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers.
It was already Porzingis' second technical foul of the game, leading to his ejection with 9:10 left in the period. At the time of his exit, Porzingis had scored 14 points and the Mavericks led, 71-66.
The Clippers went on to outplay the Mavs down the stretch for a 118-110 triumph and a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.
But Porzingis' ejection drew the ire of many players, who felt that it was a "soft" call. Porzingis had come to the defense of Dallas star Luka Doncic after he got hacked by LA's Marcus Morris Sr.
Porzingis and Morris had to be separated after a confrontation, and double technicals were called.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James bluntly said on Twitter that the call was "bogus."
Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki also chimed in.
Other players to criticize the call included Cleveland's Kevin Love and NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.
This was the first playoff game of Porzingis' career.
