PVL: Chery Tiggo bids goodbye to Ortiz, 6 other players

MANILA, Philippines -- The Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday announced that they have parted ways with seven players, including veteran middle blocker Maika Ortiz who served as their team captain in the recent Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

Also released were Rachel Austero, Joy Dacoron, Elaine Kasilag, Justine Dorog, Ariane Layug, and Julia Angeles.

"In every spike, every set, every dig, you've been there, Crossovers," the team said in a statement on social media. "Your Chery Tiggo Crossovers family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts. Our memories together are forever cherished!"

Six of the players -- Ortiz, Austero, Dacoron, Kasilag, Dorog, and Layug -- were part of the team that won the 2021 PVL Open Conference championship in Ilocos.

But the Crossovers have struggled since then, failing to defend their Open Conference title in May and falling well short of the semifinals in the Invitational.

"Meron kaming mga pinapalitan na players. Ano lang kami, we are rebuilding the team," Chery Tiggo coach Clarence Esteban told reporters at the sidelines of the launch of the Shakey's Super League on Tuesday.

They already have players lined up to join their roster, the coach said, although he was not at the liberty to name them at the moment. At least one player has been recruited from the collegiate ranks.

"Iba-balance pa namin na maka-abot siya doon sa [level] na pro league, na talagang ano na 'yung labanan," he said.

Chery Tiggo is also in talks with potential imports for the PVL's Reinforced Conference, which starts in October.

At the moment, the Chery Tiggo line-up features: May Luna, Jasmine Nabor, Mylene Paat, Shaya Adorador, EJ Laure, Alina Bicar, Buding Duremdes, and Czarina Carandang. Dindin Santiago-Manabat is still part of the roster although she did not see action in the Invitational due to a severe ankle injury.

