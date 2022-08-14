Photo from PBA Media Bureau

MANILA – The TNT Tropang Giga are going back to the Finals as they neutralized the Magnolia Hotshots, 87-74, in Game 6 of their semifinals series in the PBA Philippine Cup.

On Sunday, the Tropang Giga leaned on Jayson Castro at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to formalize their entry in the PBA Finals.

Castro poured in 26 points while RR Pogoy had 14. They received solid support from Glenn Khobuntin and Mikey Williams, who added 29 combined markers.

As Ian Sangalang put Magnolia one possession closer to Tropang Giga, Castro quickly dropped five straight points to restore order for TNT, 49-41.

A driving layup at the 6:57 mark of the third from Castro stretched TNT lead to 53-41.

But the Hotshots kept on inching closer as Sangalang nailed a pair of free throws to move with four, 59-63, at the start of the final period.

As Magnolia appeared to be on a roll midway through the fourth, Williams drained a counter three for a 73-66 separation.

With less than three minutes left to play, Castro connected from the long range to give TNT an 80-72 breather. Pogoy made it a 10-point ballgame off a finger roll, 82-72.

A triple by Khobuntin proved to be the dagger as Magnolia found themselves down by 74-86, 1:19 left in the clock.

Sangalang led the Hotshots with 16 points while Abueva shared the same output but was hobbled by fouls.

The Tropang Giga will await the winner between Meralco Bolts and San Miguel Beermen.