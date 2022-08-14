Creamline opposite spiker Tots Carlos is the MVP of the PVL Invitational Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- For the second conference in a row, Creamline star Tots Carlos is the Most Valuable Player of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Carlos was named MVP of the PVL Invitational Conference after helping the Cool Smashers top the elimination round and reach the gold medal match. She scored 82 points through the semis, with a 36.04% spiking efficiency.

It's the second MVP award for Carlos in the 2022 season of the league, having also won the top individual award in the Open Conference in May.

The former University of the Philippines standout also earned Best Opposite Spiker honors.

Meanwhile, Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez and Cignal HD's Ces Molina were the Best Outside Spikers for the Invitational Conference.

The PLDT pair of Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata were named Best Middle Blockers after a dominant campaign that saw them power the High Speed Hitters to the semifinals.

Players of guest team KingWhale Taipei left their mark on the competition, with Qiu Shi-Qing earning Best Libero honors and Liao Yi-Jen winning as Best Setter.

Qiu averaged 3.59 digs per set through four games in the semifinals, while Liao normed 6.18 excellent sets per set. The pair was instrumental in KingWhale's sweep of the semifinal phase.

The outstanding players were honored after the gold medal match between Creamline and KingWhale.