Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco Jr., who said he has yet to get the full government benefits for the silver medal he earned at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, received assistance from a roast-chicken chain store recently.

Chooks-to-Go invited Velasco to its office Friday to surprise the retired boxer with his own roast-chicken store located on Litex Road, close to Velasco's residence at Violago Homes, Parkwood Hills Subdivision, Quezon City.

Onyok Velasco (center) with Chooks-to-Go endorser and former PBA star Benjie Paras and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

"We’re giving one Chooks-to-Go store to Onyok because as a Filipino we owe it to him for bringing honor to our country," said company president Ronald Mascariñas.

"We are also giving him an additional P100,000 so that he can have a long-delayed honeymoon in Boracay with his wife May."

Velasco acknowledged the gesture surprised him.

"Pinapunta ako dito ni sir Ronald dito at dalhin ko raw ’yung medal ko. Hindi ko alam kung bakit. ’Yun pala eto ’yung surprise sa akin," he said.

"Hanap-buhay talaga na hindi lang ako makikinabang kung hindi pati pamilya ko at mga anak ko na ma-secure sila dahil sa binigay sa akin."

RELATED VIDEO