Boxing legend Onyok Velasco gives his message to athletes during the 30th SEA Games athletes send off held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Nov. 13, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang is processing possible cash aid for the Philippines’ first Olympic silver medalist, boxer Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday.

This, after Velasco revealed that he has yet to get the P2.5 million cash incentive that some lawmakers pledged when he bagged the silver medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

He said he also failed to receive scholarship grants for his children from another pledger, and a monthly allowance of P10,000 that a businessman promised but discontinued within a year, according to the boxer.



The Office of the President is processing P500,000 in financial assistance to Velasco, said Sen. Christopher Go, Duterte's former longtime aide.

The government, he said, has released other incentives that the retired boxer was entitled to.

The National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, signed under the Aquino administration in 2015, provides a P5-million cash reward for athletes who win a silver medal in the Olympics.