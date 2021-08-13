PVL: Maddie Madayag suffers torn ACL

Maddie Madayag suffered a knee injury in Set 4 of their game against Petro Gazz. PVL Media Bureau.



Choco Mucho captain Maddie Madayag has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee, the team announced on Friday.

On Twitter, the Flying Titans honored Madayag's contribution to the team and prayed for her speedy recovery from ACL injury.

Salute to our Captain Maddie. Thank you for leading the team with a strong heart, passion, and determination! You have led the Flying Titans to reach new heights!



We are all praying for your speedy recovery from your ACL injury. Nothing can stop the heart of a true Titan! pic.twitter.com/PqaX5EQygD — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) August 13, 2021

Madayag had to be wheeled off the court in the fourth set of their third-place game against Petro Gazz last Wednesday, having suffered an awkward landing after getting her attack blocked by Ria Meneses.

She will undergo surgery next week.

Madayag has a history of knee injuries, having torn the ACL in her right knee in March 2016 while she was playing for Ateneo de Manila University. She went on to make a full recovery, and was an integral part of the Ateneo squad that won the UAAP title in Season 81.

Choco Mucho lost to Petro Gazz in four sets in Game 1 of their best-of-3 series for third place in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

They eventually lost Game 2 also with their starters sitting on the bench.

