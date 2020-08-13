World champion Pavan shares beach volleyball tips to Rondina, Pons

Filipino beach volleyball stars Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina. File photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons as well as other members of the Creamline beach volleyball squad got a chance to meet and talk with world champion Sarah Pavan on Wednesday through Zoom.

The 6-foot-6 Canadian star gave an inspirational talk and some tips on how to be successful in the sport.

Rondina, who led the Philippines to a bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December and is a four-time UAAP beach volleyball champion, was grateful for the experience.

Mixed emotions whooooaaaa got a chance to talk to @SarahPavan mheeeen!!!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩Solid!!!! Thank you for your time Idol 💪🏼 can’t wait to see you back on the court!!! 🙌🏻 @CreamlineBeach Salamat ng Marami iba kayo 💖💖💖🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/U1g6Wyqhz9 — Cherry Ann Rondina (@Rondina011) August 12, 2020

Pavan, 33, is fresh off a stint in the 2020 AVP Champions Cup series which was concluded last week behind closed doors in Long Beach, California. She and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes finished second behind Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman in the Wilson Cup, the second of a three-leg series which made up the coronavirus-hit AVP season.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes beat Ross and Klineman in the final of the 2019 World Championships in Hamburg, Germany last year. Their win secured Canada a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Rondina and Pons were joined by their SEA Games teammate Dij Rodriguez in the one of a kind treat.

Rising stars Alexa Polidario and Bianca Lizares, women's coaches Dolo Doloiras and Romnick Rico as well as James Buytrago, who was a part of the Philippine men's team which won bronze in the SEA Games last year, also took part in the online meeting.

Pol Salvador, AJ Pareja, Pemie Bagalay, Krung Arbasto and Efraem Dimaculangan, and coach Rhovyl Verayo were also present during the session.

This story originally appeared on the ABS-CBN Sports website.