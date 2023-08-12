Golf: Malixi bows out of Women’s Amateur Championship

Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. Handout.

Rianne Malixi's hunt for a USGA trophy ended in a loss to Bailey Shoemaker in the round-of-32 of the US Women’s Amateur Championship at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, Thursday.

It was a sorry loss for Malixi, who battled back from two holes down to play a par on No. 17 and a clutch 18-foot birdie on the last to force the only extension in the second round of head-to-head clashes.

But Shoemaker holed out with a birdie in the 19th hole to clinch the match while Malixi, seeded 23rd, bogeyed as her third shot went past the hole.

Malixi actually fell by as many as three holes after a bogey on No. 12 but a birdie on the par-3 13th put her back into the match. After trading pars in the next three holes, she pounced on Shoemaker’s mishap on the penultimate hole and rolled in a pressure-packed putt on the 18th that swerved to left at the finish and dropped to force an all-square match.

Meanwhile, top seed Briana Chacon also got the boot from fellow American No. 32 Catie Craig, who led all the way en route to a 4&2 romp, while No. 29 Yana Wilson hacked out a 2-up win over No. 4 Katie Cranston from Canada.

