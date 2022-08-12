Kingwhale-Taiwan squeezed its way past Creamline in 5 sets to book the remaining finals berth in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on Friday.

Kingwhale fought off Creamline’s comeback, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-5.

Despite the loss, the Cool Smashers, who have already qualified for the finals, will be representing the Philippines in the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship this month.

The two squads will face off in a one-game PVL Invitational title joust this coming Sunday.