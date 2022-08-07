PH nat'l team withdraws from PVL Invitational

The NU Lady Bulldogs were not given the green light to play in the PVL Invitational Conference. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine national women's volleyball team will not be competing in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference after all.

A day after announcing that the national team will take the place of Kobe Shinwa Women's University in the semifinals, the PVL said that the squad will now have to withdraw.

PVL President Ricky Palou confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Sunday that the players of National University were not given the go-signal by their management to compete in the tournament.

"We will make do with five teams [in the semifinals]," Palou said in a text message.

Of the 14 players in the current Philippine team, 12 are from the NU women's volleyball program that dominated the recent UAAP Season 84 tournament.

The PVL Invitational Conference was seen as a way for the team to ramp up its preparation for the AVC Cup for Women, scheduled for August 21 in Manila. National team head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito recommended their participation, which was approved by Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon "Tats" Suzara.

However, NU team manager Mariano See Diet did not allow the Lady Bulldogs to compete, citing concerns about possible injuries to the players.

The Lady Bulldogs in the national team roster are: Michaela Belen, Joyme Cagande, Ivy Lacsina, Shaira Jardio, Evangeline Alinsug, Cess Robles, Sheena Toring, Jen Nierva, Nicole Mata, Alyssa Solomon, Camilla Lamina, and Kamille Cal.

Completing the squad are Akari's Trisha Genesis and Jelai Gajero from California Precision Sports.

The Philippine women's volleyball team has been training for a month in preparation for the AVC Cup for Women, where they are grouped with China, Iran, South Korea, and Vietnam.

There will still be two games scheduled for Monday's PVL semifinals: KingWhale faces Army-Black Mamba today at 2:30 PM followed by Creamline versus Cignal.