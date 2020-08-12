NBA: Devin Booker torches 76ers, as Suns stay perfect at Disney

(UPDATE) Devin Booker finished with 35 points, and Ricky Rubio added 16 points and 10 assists, as the Phoenix Suns stretched their bubble streak to 7 games by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 130-117 Tuesday (US time).

Phoenix (33-39) fell into a tie with Memphis for 9th and 10th places, a half game behind Portland (34-39), which beat Dallas later in the day to assume the No. 8 spot.

San Antonio (32-38) is at 11th place.

Portland's victory was especially crucial to determining the last playoff ticket still up for grabs.

Amazing game. Dallas is now locked into the seven seed, and Portland - with a win over Brooklyn Thursday - will be the eight seed, and need just one win in two tries to make the playoffs, and face the Lakers. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 12, 2020

All 4 teams’ playoff fates will be determined in their last regular-season games Thursday.

Memphis will take on East top seed Milwaukee, Phoenix will face Dallas, San Antonio will battle Utah, while Portland will play Brooklyn, the East’s No. 7 seed.

In the play-in, the No. 8 seed only needs to beat the No. 9 team to advance, while the latter needs to win twice.

Ahead 105-100, Phoenix scored 8 in a row to grow a lead that was enough to put Philadelphia away.

Alec Burks scored 23 points to pace the Sixers, who missed regular starters Joel Embiid (ankle), Tobias Harris (ankle), Al Horford (knee), and Josh Richardson (rest).

Ben Simmons (foot surgery) has been ruled out for the rest of season.

