How ‘bara bara’ style of play worked for Chot Reyes, Gilas

With several coaching changes through the years, Gilas Pilipinas obviously tried several playing styles.

But for former national team coach Chot Reyes, the style that fits the Filipino brand of play is what he termed as "bara bara," an approach he said helped Gilas Pilipinas play competitive basketball against powerhouse teams at the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

"Us in Gilas we're proud to say our style of playing was 'bara bara' Pilipinas Gilas style of basketball," Reyes said in "Coaches Unfiltered."

"We just wanted to make sure we keep our opponents off balance all the time."

Reyes led the Philippines to a silver-medal finish at the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship to get a berth at the following year's FIBA World Cup, the first time the country reached that stage since 1986.

He said that while Euro ball seems to be the norm nowadays, it won't guarantee success for Filipino basketball players.

"If we went to the Worlds playing Euro ball, there is no way we could beat the Euro teams," Reyes said.

"I don't think we could out-Euro the Croatians or the Serbians or the Spaniards, we cannot out-Euro ball the Europeans who invented that style of play."

He said Gilas' playing system should fit the capability of the team and should also be tailored to fit the opposition it is up against.

"Perhaps there are principles you can get from Euro ball, some principles from American basketball, but it has to be fit for your team," Reyes said. "You create your own style."

