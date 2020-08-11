WATCH: Kyle Kuzma's game-winning triple for the Lakers

Kyle Kuzma came up big in crunch time, drilling the game-winning three-pointer that gave the Los Angeles Lakers a 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Off a timeout, Kuzma took a handoff from Anthony Davis then put up a triple over the outstretched arms of Denver rookie Bol Bol.

His shot hit nothing but net, allowing the Lakers to snap their three-game losing streak inside the bubble.

WHAT A SHOT BY KUZMA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/l0KKnjfJOd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 11, 2020

Kuzma finished with 25 points off the bench, on an efficient 11-of-16 clip from the field.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin posted a video from inside the venue, showing another angle of Kuzma's game-winner.

A look inside the building at Kyle Kuzma’s game winner from up above: pic.twitter.com/Nde20wKuOY — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 11, 2020

The Lakers were quick to celebrate the win.

Here are the full highlights of the game between the Lakers and the Nuggets:

