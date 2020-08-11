WATCH: Kyle Kuzma's game-winning triple for the Lakers

Kyle Kuzma came up big in crunch time, drilling the game-winning three-pointer that gave the Los Angeles Lakers a 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets.
Off a timeout, Kuzma took a handoff from Anthony Davis then put up a triple over the outstretched arms of Denver rookie Bol Bol.
His shot hit nothing but net, allowing the Lakers to snap their three-game losing streak inside the bubble.
Kuzma finished with 25 points off the bench, on an efficient 11-of-16 clip from the field.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin posted a video from inside the venue, showing another angle of Kuzma's game-winner.
The Lakers were quick to celebrate the win.
Here are the full highlights of the game between the Lakers and the Nuggets:
