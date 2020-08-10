NBA: No bursting their bubble, as Suns go 6-0 after silencing Thunder

Devin Booker scored 35 points, and the Phoenix Suns outscored the Oklahoma City Thunder by double digits in each of 3 quarters after falling down big early to win 128-101 Monday (US time).

The Suns trailed by 15 points in the first quarter 37-22, but chewed into the deficit in the second before eventually taking a 65-64 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Phoenix pulled away, thanks to Booker, who scored 16 of his team's 33 points as the Suns took control.

Phoenix (32-39), now 6-0 in the bubble, is just a game behind the Memphis Grizzlies (33-38) with 2 games on hand.

The other 2 teams chasing play-in berths are the Portland Trailblazers (33-39) and the San Antonio Spurs (31-38).

Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each scored 18 points for the Suns, who shot 17 of 34 from 3-point territory and 27 of 29 from the line.

Darius Bazley tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the undermanned Thunder, who were without Steven Adams (leg), Nerlens Noel (ankle), Danilo Gallinari (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (calf), and Dennis Schroder (birth of child).

