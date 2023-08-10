MLBB: V33wise to skip MPL Season 12

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist's dynamic duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna will skip MPL Season 12, as Blacklist unveiled its lineup as it gears up to requalify for the world championships.

Wise and OhMyV33nus, collectively known as the V33wise tandem, will use this time to rest and reprieve after competing nonstop in the ML:BB scene for the last four years.

"After the consecutive seasons and tournament grind of MPL S10, M4, MPL S11 and MSC, they wanted to take some time away to recharge and recover. Though this was not an easy decision for them to make, we believe this is what’s best for them as players and individuals," Blacklist said in a staement.

V33wise last skipped MPL Season 9, but poured in time to practice for the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam as they led Filipino national esports team Sibol to its second gold medal.

"Kung tingin nila hindi na ganoon yung gigil ibig sabihin need nilang ipahinga. Deserve naman nila kasi sa tagal nila sa scene, sa dami ng kanilang achievements, ang dami nilang naipundar, and kung next season may gigil na sila maglaro, makakabalik sila," analyst Aniel "MasterTheBasics" Jiandani said.

After clinching 2nd place in MSC 2023 held in Hanoi, Vietnam, the duo were notably absent.

V33wise were notable absences in Blacklist's appearance in the ESL Snapdragon Pro series, with Hadess stepping in for Wise as a stand-in jungler.