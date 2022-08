Defending champion Talk 'N Text is now a win away from returning to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after manhandling Magnolia on Wednesday.

The Texters outscored the Hotshots by 18 points in a dominant 102-84 win to erect a 3-1 series lead in their best-of-seven semis clash.

Poy Erram scored 19 points, while Roger Pogoy had 18 markers for TNT.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

